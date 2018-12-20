Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Today’ fares better than CBS after loss of male anchors

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after morning news shows at CBS and NBC abruptly lost male anchors Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer in sexual misconduct scandals, the “Today” show has done appreciably better weathering the storm.

Momentum at “CBS This Morning,” the most buzzworthy morning show for a handful of years, stopped dead in its tracks with Rose’s firing. Last week CBS announced the exit of Ryan Kadro, the show’s top executive who had worked there since its 2012 launch, leaving an uncertain future.

“Today” is hardly problem-free. Remember Megyn Kelly? But its ratings have held steadier than “CBS This Morning.” The elevation of Hoda Kotb into Lauer’s role is widely perceived as a winner.

Associated Press

Associated Press

