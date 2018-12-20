Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Stephen Colbert: Trump spoof book ‘Whose Boat’ wrote itself

NEW YORK (AP) — For Stephen Colbert and his “Late Night” staff, the best-selling spoof “Whose Boat Is This Boat?” essentially wrote itself.

Because all of the words are by President Donald Trump.

Colbert said during a recent interview with The Associated Press that the book’s title and contents were inspired by Trump’s disjointed response last September to Hurricane Florence, which struck the Carolinas.

The CBS television host grew up in South Carolina.

“Whose Boat Is This Boat?” has sold hundreds of thousands of copies and raised more than $1.25 million for hurricane relief.

