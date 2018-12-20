Stand-up world shaken up in 2018 by a pair of comedians

NEW YORK (AP) — Two comedians who caused a stir this year have shaken up the stand-up world by using very different approaches.

One stood in a sold-out Australian opera house, speaking into a traditional microphone. The other paced a darkened American studio without an audience or mic.

While stylistically very different, Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special for Netflix and Drew Michael’s debut for HBO both managed to shake up the stand-up comedy world. Critics have lauded both for pumping oxygen into an often formulaic genre.

Most experts attribute the rise of Gadsby and Drew to the explosion in new places to have their work heard.