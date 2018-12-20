Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Peter Masterson, actor, writer and filmmaker, dead at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Masterson, the playwright, filmmaker and actor whose credits ranged from co-writing the Tony-winning musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” to directing the movie adaptation of “The Trip to Bountiful,” has died.

Masterson’s son, also called Peter, says his father died Tuesday from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 84 and died at his home in Kinderhook, New York.

Born Carlos Masterson, but known as Peter because his father preferred that name, Masterson often worked with family members. His cousin was playwright Horton Foote, who wrote the stage version of “The Trip to Bountiful.” His wife, Carlin Glynn, won a Tony for “Best Little Whorehouse.” His daughter, Mary Stuart Masterson, made her film debut in “The Stepford Wives,” in which he starred as her father.

