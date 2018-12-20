Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
AP Source: Travis Scott in talks to perform at halftime show

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott is in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime in Atlanta, The Associated Press has learned.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, told The AP that Scott is close to signing on to perform at Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The person confirmed that Scott will headline Pepsi’s pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 1. The person said Pepsi, which sponsors of the halftime show, brought Scott to the NFL, who is in talks with the rapper.

Maroon 5 has been rumored to headline the halftime show, though their reps or the NFL have not officially confirmed the news.

