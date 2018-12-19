Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pusha T on winning in 2018, Grammy nom, Drake and Kanye West

NEW YORK (AP) — Pusha T has been on a winning streak.

In a year where rap easily dominated as music’s top genre, Pusha T’s “Daytona” became one of the most successful hip-hop projects of the year, he won his rap beef with Drake and he earned a Grammy nomination.

As he reflects on the year, he says: “‘Daytona’ is rap album of the year. No one rapped better than me in 2018.'”

Pusha T reached new heights this year when he exposed Drake on “The Story of Adidon” (Drake never responded). The Kanye West-produced “Daytona” soon followed, debuting at No. 3 and landing on several critics’ year-end lists.

The album earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album, pitting Pusha T against Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nipsey Hussle and the late Mac Miller.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

10:56 am
Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday
Colorado Living

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday

10:11 am
One killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

One killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo

9:17 am
President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve
News

President Trump signs order to close federal government offices on Christmas Eve

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday
Colorado Living

Ice castle in Dillon to open Friday

One killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo
Covering Colorado

One killed in crash on I-25 south of Pueblo

Scroll to top
Skip to content