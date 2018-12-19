Pusha T on winning in 2018, Grammy nom, Drake and Kanye West

NEW YORK (AP) — Pusha T has been on a winning streak.

In a year where rap easily dominated as music’s top genre, Pusha T’s “Daytona” became one of the most successful hip-hop projects of the year, he won his rap beef with Drake and he earned a Grammy nomination.

As he reflects on the year, he says: “‘Daytona’ is rap album of the year. No one rapped better than me in 2018.'”

Pusha T reached new heights this year when he exposed Drake on “The Story of Adidon” (Drake never responded). The Kanye West-produced “Daytona” soon followed, debuting at No. 3 and landing on several critics’ year-end lists.

The album earned a Grammy nomination for best rap album, pitting Pusha T against Cardi B, Travis Scott, Nipsey Hussle and the late Mac Miller.