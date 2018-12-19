Lin-Manuel Miranda calls ‘Mary Poppins’ sequel role a dream

NEW YORK (AP) — Working on “Mary Poppins Returns” put Lin-Manuel Miranda in a comfort zone, sort of.

The theater actor, composer and creator of the Broadway smash “Hamilton” knew the film’s director, Rob Marshall, from such stage and screen credits as “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” And he knew the work of the composers, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman of “Hairspray” fame.

But there was one thing that didn’t come naturally to Miranda, even if he’s known as a musical theater pioneer — the choreography.

The dancing, he says, “was the most challenging aspect.” Miranda noted that when you watch “Hamilton,” whoever plays the title role does almost no dancing. “He’s standing and he’s got a lot of words to say,” Miranda says.