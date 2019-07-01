Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man missing after being thrown from raft on Poudre

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man is missing after being thrown from his raft on the Poudre (POO’-dur) River.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old David L. Smith of Fort Collins was rafting with a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son on Saturday when their raft came out from under them.

The 46-year-old man and the teen made it to the riverbank but got separated from Smith.

The Coloradoan reports that more than 20 searchers spent six hours searching for Smith on Sunday. They didn’t enter the swift-moving water though because they had no information about a particular spot where Smith might be.

No further large-scale searches are planned.

Associated Press

Associated Press

