Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Motorcycle racer dies at Colorado race he had won 4 times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A prominent motorcycle racer has died after he crashed near the finish line of a race he had won four times, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports .

Carlin Dunne died Sunday at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials said in a news release.

The newspaper reports that Dunne, who is from Santa Barbara, California, crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype near the finish line.

An ambulance was dispatched to the finish area after the crash. A Gazette reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road about 20 yards from the finish line.

The Gazette says that throughout the morning, riders had trouble with a small hump in the road near the summit. Multiple witnesses said they believed Dunne hit the bump at a high speed, which caused his front wheel to spin out.

The newspaper says this is the seventh death associated with the Hill Climb.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

5:25 pm
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

5:16 pm
Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

4:47 pm
Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Covering Colorado

Motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne dies following crash in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo celebrates Missy the elephant’s 50th birthday

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County
Covering Colorado

Crews making progress on Smith Canyon fire in Otero County

Scroll to top
Skip to content