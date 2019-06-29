Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County authorities say a rock climber died after falling above Boulder Falls.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the person fell Friday evening while climbing in the canyon above the popular waterfall west of Boulder.

Rescuers searched for 20 minutes before they found the unconscious climber, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Sheriff’s officials say emergency responders administered first aid, but the climber suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene.

Weather and darkness forced them to hold off on recovering the body until Saturday.

The county sheriff’s office and coroner’s office will investigate the death.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

8:42 am
2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content