Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County authorities say a rock climber died after falling above Boulder Falls.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the person fell Friday evening while climbing in the canyon above the popular waterfall west of Boulder.

Rescuers searched for 20 minutes before they found the unconscious climber, whose name is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Sheriff’s officials say emergency responders administered first aid, but the climber suffered extensive injuries and died at the scene.

Weather and darkness forced them to hold off on recovering the body until Saturday.

The county sheriff’s office and coroner’s office will investigate the death.