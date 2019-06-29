Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado man convicted for shooting at police car

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado man has been found guilty of attempted murder for shooting at a police officer’s car.

The Weld County District Attorney’s office said Friday that jurors convicted John Lockhart of second-degree attempted murder.

The office says Lockhart was tried on the same count in March but a mistrial was declared after that jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

According to prosecutors, a Milliken police officer tried to pull Lockhart over in June 2017 for driving 115 miles per hour (185 kph) in a 55 miles per hour (88 kph) zone. They say Lockhart did not stop and during the chase fired at the officer’s car three times.

The officer was not hurt. A judge is scheduled to determine Lockhart’s sentence on July 30.

