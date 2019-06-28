Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Searchers find truck belonging to missing Colorado deputy

EAGLE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say they have found a truck belonging to a Colorado sheriff’s deputy and volunteer firefighter who has been missing since Tuesday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says Tayler Esslinger’s truck was found Friday morning in neighboring Garfield County. Esslinger is 26 years old and works as a sheriff’s deputy in Eagle County and a volunteer firefighter in Gypsum.

He was last seen early Tuesday driving a black pickup truck, and authorities believe he was headed into the mountains.

The Vail Daily reports that cell phone location data last showed Esslinger’s phone in a rural part of western Eagle County around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Searchers have used helicopters and were joined later in the week by dozens of volunteers riding four-wheelers or walking the area.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

12:50 pm
Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

12:28 pm
Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

12:13 pm
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

Scroll to top
Skip to content