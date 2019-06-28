Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening

It’s been tough to run for the Democratic presidential nomination as a moderate if your name isn’t Joe Biden. But some candidates hope that’s changing.

Biden’s stumbles in Thursday’s debate may give hope to a cluster of candidates explicitly running as more pragmatic, unifying politicians. That includes Sens. Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

These candidates have had a hard time registering in the polls as Biden has grabbed the attention. Now they’re trying to build a following before running into the buzz saw of tougher thresholds to qualify for September’s presidential debate. Other candidates, like Sens. Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, could also grab moderate Democratic voters, who are more likely to be African American.

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Vape pen blamed in SUV fire
Man arrested after parking garage carjacking
