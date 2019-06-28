Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will be open on July 4

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — Officials with the Araphoe Basin Ski Area in central Colorado say it will be open for skiing on July 4 for the first time since 2011.

The resort received nearly 7 feet (2 meters) of snow since March. Lower-than-average temperatures since then allowed enough snow to remain.

Ski area spokeswoman Katherine Fuller says Independence Day will be the final day of the resort’s 2018-19 ski season.

The area has been open for weekend skiing for several weeks and two lifts will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Friday through Sunday this weekend and well as on Thursday, July 4. No beginner skiing is available.

Arapahoe Basin stayed open until Aug. 10 during the 1994-95 ski season.

Associated Press

