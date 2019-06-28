Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Boulder County clamps moratorium on new oil, gas drilling

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County is the latest local government in Colorado to impose a moratorium on new oil and gas drilling.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the moratorium on Friday without taking public comment. Commissioners scheduled a July 16 meeting to hear comments and decide whether to keep the moratorium.

Commissioner Elise Jones said the county needs time to update its rules under a new state law that gives local governments more authority over well locations.

Industry officials said they were disappointed but not surprised.

The moratorium comes as Crestone Peak Resources is seeking permits to drill more than 100 wells in the county.

A survey by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission showed three other counties and six cities had moratoriums as of May.

___

Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Summer is peak season for blood needs
Covering Colorado

Summer is peak season for blood needs

4:37 pm
FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease
News

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease

4:02 pm
USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

3:10 pm
Summer is peak season for blood needs
Covering Colorado

Summer is peak season for blood needs

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease
News

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals
Sports

USA women’s team knocks out France, heads to World Cup Semifinals

Scroll to top
Skip to content