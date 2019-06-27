Survey: 2018 turnout high, voters embrace expansive options

ATLANTA (AP) — A new survey finds that more than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging in some states to that of a typical presidential year.

The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey was released Thursday by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The survey is based on data submitted by state and local election offices and highlights the decentralized nature of U.S. elections and disparities within state voting laws. For instance, 25 states have passed voting restrictions in the last decade while others have been expanding access by implementing vote by mail, same-day voter registration and other measures.

The survey finds the rate of early, in-person voting more than doubled since the 2014 election and vote by mail was used by one-quarter of the electorate last year.