Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Survey: 2018 turnout high, voters embrace expansive options

ATLANTA (AP) — A new survey finds that more than 120 million Americans cast ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, with turnout surging in some states to that of a typical presidential year.

The 2018 Election Administration and Voting Survey was released Thursday by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

The survey is based on data submitted by state and local election offices and highlights the decentralized nature of U.S. elections and disparities within state voting laws. For instance, 25 states have passed voting restrictions in the last decade while others have been expanding access by implementing vote by mail, same-day voter registration and other measures.

The survey finds the rate of early, in-person voting more than doubled since the 2014 election and vote by mail was used by one-quarter of the electorate last year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

7:13 am
Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs
News

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs

6:25 am
Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado
Weather

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado

5:58 am
One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson
Covering Colorado

One of two soldiers killed in Afghanistan was stationed at Fort Carson

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs
News

Police investigating after shots fired from vehicles in Colorado Springs

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado
Weather

Another VERY hot day across southern Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content