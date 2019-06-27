Polis, Colorado Democrats laud court decision on Census

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis, are celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s hold on Trump administration plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

Polis, lawmakers and immigrant advocates lauded Thursday’s split court decision at a state Capitol news conference.

They’d long warned a citizenship question would deter thousands of Colorado residents, including households with noncitizens and Hispanics, from participating.

An undercount could lower federal funding to Colorado over the next decade and, some warn, even put in question Colorado’s chances of getting an eight congressional district.

Writing the majority court opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Trump administration couldn’t justify its decision to add the question next year.