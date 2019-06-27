Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indiana woman killed in Colorado rafting accident identified

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a rafting accident on a guided trip on the San Juan River in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reports 43-year-old Amy Kirsch, of Evansville, Indiana, was thrown from a raft in a whitewater section of the river north of Pagosa Springs on June 20. Kirsch, who was with her husband and three teenage children, was swept about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) downstream.

A guide in another boat caught up to her on an island in the river and started CPR. Kirsch, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, was wearing a life jacket, a helmet and either a wetsuit or drysuit when she fell into the water.

Calls to the rafting company — Pagosa Rafting Outfitters — weren’t returned.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Breaking News

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

7:30 pm
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

6:23 pm
ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

6:02 pm
Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Breaking News

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

Scroll to top
Skip to content