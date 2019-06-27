Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado inmate restrained during ‘medical episode’ dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 57-year-old El Paso County jail inmate died after sheriff’s officials say he was restrained during a “medical episode.”

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the inmate, whose name has not been released, was taken to the jail’s medical section for evaluation early Thursday after authorities say his behavior became “erratic and then self-harming.” The man became unresponsive after he was restrained, and jail staff and first responders tried but could not resuscitate him.

Two deputies and a sergeant have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the death.

Sheriff’s officials did not say what kind of medical episode the inmate experienced.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

6:23 pm
ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

6:02 pm
Teacher discount to return to Target stores
Business

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

5:56 pm
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
Covering Colorado

Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
Covering Colorado

ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement

Teacher discount to return to Target stores
Business

Teacher discount to return to Target stores

Scroll to top
Skip to content