ACLU sues Colorado sheriff over ICE pact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff’s plan to allow three deputies to perform certain duties on behalf of federal immigration authorities violates state law.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado against Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The suit focuses on an agreement between Mikesell and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It contends the deal violates state law that forbids local agencies from arresting or extending the detention of people suspected of being in the country illegally solely on the basis of an ICE request.

Mikesell could not immediately be reached for comment by telephone.