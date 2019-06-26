Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump orders new policy about military academies, pro sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a presidential memorandum ordering the Pentagon to develop a new policy to allow athletes attending the nation’s military academies to play professional sports immediately after graduating.

The memo says student athletes should be able to defer their military service obligations due to the “short window of time” they have to “take advantage of their athletic talents during which playing professional sports is realistically possible.”

Trump’s own Defense Department in 2017 rescinded a policy that allowed the best athletes from the military’s service academies to go straight to the pros upon graduation instead of having to first serve on active duty.

That meant they had to serve two years of active duty before applying for reserve status to pursue a career in professional sports.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

5:15 pm
Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

5:05 pm
How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

4:05 pm
Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial
Covering Colorado

Police say brother shot sister in murder-suicide at UCHealth Memorial

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from
Weather

Colorado Springs hits 90 degrees for the first time this year and there is more where that came from

How to stay safe in summer heat
Weather

How to stay safe in summer heat

Scroll to top
Skip to content