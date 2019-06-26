Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Denver airport drivers get stuck in mud using Google Maps

DENVER (AP) — Denver drivers using Google Maps to get to the city’s airport last weekend and trying to avoid a traffic jam were sent on a detour that took them down a narrow, muddy dirt road.

Connie Monsees told KMGH-TV there were about 100 cars on Sunday lined up on the road.

She says some cars got stuck behind others that could not move and that other vehicles could not make it across several deep ditches.

Monsees says she used her all-wheel drive vehicle to help two strangers get to the airport.

Google told ABC News that it works to provide the best directions but that issues can arise due to factors such as weather and it encourages drivers be attentive and use their best judgment.

