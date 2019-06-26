Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Colorado man dies of injuries suffered in skydiving accident

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has died of a traumatic brain injury suffered in a skydiving accident.

The Times-Call reports that 40-year-old Patrick Gire of Denver died June 17 from complications stemming from the September accident.

Gire spent nine months rehabilitating after a crash in Longmont that occurred as he performed a high-speed “swooping” maneuver just above the ground.

He was an instructor and videographer with Mile-Hi Skydiving based at the Vance Brand Municipal Airport 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Denver.

Gire’s family says he spent time in a specialized traumatic brain injury therapy facility before his parents moved him back to his Denver home.

Family members say Gire did more than 6,500 skydiving jumps since he took up the activity more than a decade ago.

___

Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests
Covering Colorado

Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests

6:57 pm
First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

6:45 pm
Education Sec. Betsy DeVos visits Colorado Springs, teachers protest
Covering Colorado

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos visits Colorado Springs, teachers protest

6:17 pm
Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests
Covering Colorado

Meth busts leads to record-breaking arrests

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC
Covering Colorado

First of two Democratic primary debates tonight at 7 p.m. on NBC

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos visits Colorado Springs, teachers protest
Covering Colorado

Education Sec. Betsy DeVos visits Colorado Springs, teachers protest

Scroll to top
Skip to content