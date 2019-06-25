Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Driver in fatal Colorado bus crash identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Officials have identified the driver of a charter bus who was killed in a Colorado interstate crash as a 36-year-old New Mexico man.

State Patrol Sgt. Blake White said Tuesday that Anthony L. Padilla was killed in Sunday’s accident north of Pueblo.

Also killed was 53-year-old Jason Paul Marshall, a seminarian with the Albuquerque-based Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

The bus was bringing a New Mexico high school church group home from a Denver retreat when it struck a bridge abutment on Interstate 25.

Thirteen passengers were injured, one critically.

Albuquerque-based Follow the Sun Inc. told The Denver Post Padilla had worked with the charter firm for a year.

The firm has a good safety rating, according to U.S. transportation department records.

Associated Press

Body of missing Colorado Springs woman recovered from the Rio Grande
Allstate names Colorado Springs drivers 13th best in the U.S.
CSFD recovers truck reported stolen in 2013 from Quail Lake
