Body of woman who fell into swollen Rio Grande found

CREEDE, Colo. (AP) — The body of a woman who fell into the Rio Grande in southern Colorado earlier this month has been found.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Roberta Sophia Rodriguez of Colorado Springs was found Tuesday in the river’s South Fork.

The sheriff’s office says she and her boyfriend were driving along U.S. Highway 160 June 15 when they stopped at Wolf Creek Pass and climbed onto a rock that was surrounded by river flow. Her boyfriend told authorities that he heard a splash as they were leaving and turned around to see Rodriguez get swept away.

She is at least the seventh person to die this year in Colorado’s rivers, which are running high as melting snow pours out of the mountains.

Associated Press

