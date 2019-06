The Latest: Passengers on charter attended Catholic retreat

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly church charter bus crash in Colorado (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A charter bus that crashed on a Colorado interstate, killing two people, was carrying a high school church group from New Mexico who had attended a weekend Roman Catholic retreat in Denver.

Mark Haas of the Archdiocese of Denver confirmed Monday that the group from Albuquerque had attended a retreat for 2,500 youth from 12 states. They were returning to Albuquerque when the accident occurred.

The Colorado State Patrol says Sunday’s crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo killed the driver and another person and injured at least 13 others. An investigation is ongoing.

The Denver archdiocese issued a statement Monday offering prayers and deepest condolences to the victims, their families and their friends.

___

9:30 a.m.

Authorities are asking for help as they investigate a church charter bus crash in southern Colorado that killed two people and injured at least 13 others.

State Patrol Sgt. Blake White says any witnesses to Sunday’s Interstate 25 crash north of Pueblo are asked to contact the patrol.

Two people, including the driver, were killed when the bus struck a bridge embankment and veered off the highway at about 2:30 p.m.

White said Monday that their identities will be released once the Pueblo County coroner notifies next of kin.

The bus was chartered by a church group in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was returning from a church conference in Denver when the accident occurred.