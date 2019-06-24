Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jump in wildfires means smoke’s health impact will spread

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Climate change in the Western U.S. means more intense and frequent wildfires churning out waves of smoke that scientists say will affect tens of millions of people and cause premature deaths to spike.

That’s prompting people in cities and rural areas alike to gird themselves for another summer of sooty skies along the West Coast and in the Rocky Mountains.

Wildfire smoke was once considered a nuisance except for the most vulnerable populations. It’s now seen in some regions as a recurring public health threat.

Harvard University climate researcher Loretta Mickley says residents of Northern California, western Oregon, Washington state and the Northern Rockies could see the most increases in smoke exposure.

Microscopic particles in smoke can penetrate deeply into the lungs to cause coughing, chest pain and asthma attacks.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MatthewBrownAP .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

10:03 pm
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

10:03 pm
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

9:26 pm
Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Covering Colorado

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
Covering Colorado

Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
News5 Investigates

News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it

Scroll to top
Skip to content