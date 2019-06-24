Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former head of Colorado group home sentenced for sex assault

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado group home director has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting teen boys.

The Denver Post reports that 56-year-old William Wayne Sexton was sentenced to 54 years to life in prison Monday.

Sexton was convicted in May of assaulting five juveniles who were living at the Bridgeway Group Home in the Denver suburb of Lakewood.

Sexton was convicted of four counts of sexual assault on a child by someone in a position of trust, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful sexual contact, and violation of bail bond conditions.

Prosecutors say the assaults took place in two locations and Sexton shared marijuana or alcohol with two of the boys.

Sexton worked as the director of Bridgeway between 2015 and 2018.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

