Booming New Mexico oil region may get daily flight to Denver

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A southeastern New Mexico county airport in the heart of New Mexico’s booming oil region may include Denver to its list of growing destinations.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Corporation of Lea County board of directors chairman Finn Smith presented a proposal at a Hobbs City Commission meeting last week to add Denver to the United Airlines contract.

Smith told the News-Sun the county is in the process of negotiating an agreement with United to add that flight. He says it would be one flight a day, direct from Hobbs, New Mexico, to Denver.

He told the commission United Airlines is ready to start the new flight to Denver on October 28. Flights to Houston began in June 2011.

Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

Roundabout project coming to Ivywild neighborhood next month
Pueblo City Council approves animal shelter contract
News 5 Investigates: Life-saving medicine getting trashed instead of going to people who can’t afford it
