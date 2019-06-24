6th man cited in adult fight at Colorado kids’ baseball game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado say a 29-year-old man accused of participating in a fist fight between adults during a youth baseball game has been cited for disorderly conduct.

Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said authorities found the man with help from people who watched video of the fight shot by spectators.

Police shared the video Tuesday via Facebook, seeking help identifying a man shown punching the side of another man’s head and knocking him to the ground.

The Bear Creek Junior Sports Association canceled the remaining games for both teams of 7-year-olds that were playing before the fight began. Police have said the fight broke out because some coaches and parents were angry with the umpire, who is 13.

Romero says 6 people have been cited for disorderly conduct so far.