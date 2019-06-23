Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Glacier’s premier road opens after late-season snow

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road has opened for the season after delays caused by snowfall.

The National Weather Service advised motorists on the 50-mile (80-kilometer) road Sunday to drive carefully due to fog.

The Daily Inter Lake reports travelers on the Going-to-the-Sun Road also should be aware of possible rock falls, especially west of Logan Pass.

Late-season high-altitude snow has closed the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge into Wyoming.

In Colorado, icy conditions and snow drifts up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) closed Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials say they’re not sure when the road might open.

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

