Denver agency reiterates help for immigrant families

DENVER (AP) — A Denver city agency is responding to President Donald Trump’s delay of immigration sweeps in Denver and other municipalities by saying it is “sickened by the use of immigrant families as pawns in this political game.”

The Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships issued that statement late Saturday.

It said it will assist immigrant families with any questions about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy.

Denver’s Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs also signed off on the statement.

News of a nationwide ICE operation sparked concern among immigrant advocates.

It had been expected to begin Sunday, targeting people with final orders of removal from the country.

Trump delayed the operation Saturday, saying he wanted to provide lawmakers time to work out solutions to illegal immigration at the southern border.

Associated Press

