2 die in Gunnison River accidents

GUNNISON, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two women have died in separate accidents on Colorado’s Gunnison River.

The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office says a 31-year-old woman was paddle-boarding just west of Gunnison when she fell into swift currents and got stuck in a tree in the river on Friday.

The Colorado Sun reports she was taken to a Grand Junction hospital but died. Her name wasn’t released.

KKCO-TV reports that a 65-year-old woman died Friday in a rafting accident where the Gunnison enters the eastern end of Blue Mesa Reservoir. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

Officials have urged people using Colorado’s rivers to exercise caution as melting snow continues to produce turbulent runoff.

Information from: KKCO-TV, http://www.nbc11news.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

