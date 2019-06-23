Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
1 dead in charter bus crash in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado State Patrol says one person was killed in an accident involving a charter bus in southern Colorado.

Corporal Ivan Alvarado says the bus was carrying 10 children and five adults when it went off southbound Interstate 25 and struck a bridge structure about 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

Alvarado says the accident happened about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Pueblo. He says one person was killed and that ambulances were at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately known how many were injured. Alvarado said the bus had New Mexico plates.

The accident caused extensive backups in both directions of the interstate.

Associated Press

