Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Start-of-summer snow closes high-elevation Rockies roads

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Snowfall is delaying the annual opening of a road through Montana’s Glacier National Park.

High-elevation snowfall also closed the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge into Wyoming and Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Saturday.

Springtime plowing of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier officially ended June 5 but the road has remained closed for pavement preservation work.

Park officials say they’re not sure when the road might open.

The Daily Inter Lake reports Going-to-the-Sun Road opened on June 22 in 2018. The road opened on June 28 in 2017.

___

Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

11:42 am
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

8:29 am
CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

8:16 am
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content