Start-of-summer snow closes high-elevation Rockies roads

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Snowfall is delaying the annual opening of a road through Montana’s Glacier National Park.

High-elevation snowfall also closed the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge into Wyoming and Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Saturday.

Springtime plowing of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier officially ended June 5 but the road has remained closed for pavement preservation work.

Park officials say they’re not sure when the road might open.

The Daily Inter Lake reports Going-to-the-Sun Road opened on June 22 in 2018. The road opened on June 28 in 2017.

