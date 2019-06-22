Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man pursuing record for hiking notorious Colorado trail

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man seeks to break a record for hiking a notoriously steep and difficult trail as many times as he can in a year.

The current record is 1,719 ascents of the Manitou Incline near Manitou Springs.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports 62-year-old Greg Cummings is now about halfway toward breaking his friend Roger Austin’s record. Cummings is averaging over five ascents and descents a day and has completed the trail about 870 times since January.

The trail is short but climbs nearly 2,000 feet (600 meters) in less than a mile (1.6 kilometers). The trail consists almost entirely of hundreds of steep steps up a mountainside.

Cummings says the challenge is especially difficult because he has Type 1 diabetes.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

11:42 am
Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

8:29 am
CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

8:16 am
Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon
Covering Colorado

Snowfall totals in Colorado high country as of Saturday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures
News

Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday, with cooler temperatures

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating stabbing that left one injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content