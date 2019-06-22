Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackhammer worker injured in downtown Denver blast

DENVER (AP) — An explosion that blew at least two manhole covers into the air in downtown Denver injured a worker and triggered fire alarms in a nearby office building.

The accident happened around midday Friday.

Xcel Energy spokesman Mark Stutz tells The Denver Post a contractor hit an underground electric line with a jackhammer. The worker’s condition wasn’t disclosed.

Firefighters say an electrical fire burned beneath a street, shutting down traffic in part of downtown. Officials say they’re investigating what happened.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

