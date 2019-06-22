Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Family says Hawaii crash victim was adventurer, full of life

HONOLULU (AP) — Casey Williamson’s love of adventure led him to winter snowboarding in Vail, Colorado, and summer skydiving in Moab, Utah. A year-and-a-half ago, he found his way to Hawaii where he could skydive year-round.

On Friday, the 29-year-old was among 11 killed when their skydiving plane crashed and burned at a coastal airfield on the island of Oahu. No one on board survived.

It was the worst civilian aviation accident in the U.S. since 2011.

Williamson’s cousin Natacha Mendenhall says Williamson was his mother Carla Ajaga’s only child.

She says the family is very upset. She says his mother wants everyone to know how full of life and how loving her son was.

Associated Press

Associated Press

