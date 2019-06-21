The Latest: Snow temporarily closes road to Yellowstone

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on snow in the Rockies on the first day of summer (all times local):

Noon

A snowstorm has temporarily shut down a popular mountain roadway leading to Yellowstone National Park.

Beartooth Pass has been closed at the Montana-Wyoming state line since Thursday night. The winding Beartooth Highway reaches nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters) in elevation as it runs from the town of Red Lodge to the northeast entrance of Yellowstone, which is entering its busy season.

Snow also closed scenic Trail Ridge Road through Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park on Friday, the first day of summer, but it later reopened. The closure came just over two weeks after it opened late for the season because of heavy snow this winter.

Snow also fell overnight in Montana’s Glacier National Park and near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Up to 10 inches of snow are forecast for Colorado’s mountains through Sunday.

