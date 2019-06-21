The Latest: Colorado state trooper honored at service

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a memorial service for a Colorado state trooper hit and killed by a vehicle on duty (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

People gathered in suburban Denver on Friday to honor a Colorado state trooper remembered for his love of his job and life.

Thirty-seven-year-old William Moden (MO’-dane) died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a serious crash on Interstate 70 on June 14.

At a packed memorial service for Moden in Cherry Hills Village, patrol chief Col. Matthew Packard said the 12-year veteran had a great ability to connect with others through humor and kindness.

The patrol announced that Moden had been posthumously promoted to master trooper.

He leaves behind a wife. He is the second trooper to be killed this year along a Colorado highway.

8:30 a.m.

Members of law enforcement and the public are honoring a Colorado trooper who died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash last week.

They’re participating in a procession and memorial service for 37-year-old Trooper William Moden (MO’-dane) in suburban Denver on Friday morning.

The 12-year veteran was outside his patrol car assisting with a crash on Interstate 70 when he was hit by another vehicle between Peoria and Deer Trail on June 14. A woman and an 18-month-old child were seriously injured in the original crash.

Moden is second trooper to be killed this year along a Colorado highway.

