Summer snow temporarily shuts popular Rocky Mountain roadway

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A snowstorm has temporarily shut down a popular mountain roadway leading to Yellowstone National Park as well as the scenic road through Rocky Mountain National Park on the first day of summer.

Beartooth Pass has been closed at the Montana-Wyoming state line since Thursday night. The winding Beartooth Highway reaches nearly 11,000 feet (3,350 meters) in elevation as it runs from the town of Red Lodge to the northeast entrance of Yellowstone, which is entering its busy season.

Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park closed Friday, just over two weeks after it opened late for the season because of heavy snow this winter.

Snow also fell overnight in Montana’s Glacier National Park and near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Up to 10 inches of snow are forecast for Colorado’s mountains through Sunday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

