Officials look for housing for residents displaced by fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs officials and advocates are asking for help in finding temporary housing for people displaced by a fire at a senior living complex.

The Gazette reported Thursday that the Silver Key organization and others are raising money to assist the residents of the Regency Tower Apartments.

More than 100 residents were forced from their homes after a fire erupted on the building’s 10th floor last month.

The fire led to death of an 89-year-old woman.

Apartment managers say residents won’t be able to return until late August because of repairs and asbestos abatement.

Silver Key Director Dayton Romero says many residents are staying with family, but some are at hotels.

The organization is assisting 33 residents by helping cover rent, food and other costs.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

