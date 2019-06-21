Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Memorial service for Colorado trooper hit, killed on I-70

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) — Members of law enforcement and the public are honoring a Colorado trooper who died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash last week.

They’re participating in a procession and memorial service for 37-year-old Trooper William Moden (MO’-dane) in suburban Denver on Friday morning.

The 12-year veteran was outside his patrol car assisting with a crash on Interstate 70 when he was hit by another vehicle between Peoria and Deer Trail on June 14. A woman and an 18-month-old child were seriously injured in the original crash.

Moden is second trooper to be killed this year along a Colorado highway.

