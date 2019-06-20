Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado wildlife officials: Leave baby deer alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado wildlife officials are pleading for people to leave baby deer alone after seeing multiple fawns orphaned.

The Gazette reported Wednesday that state Parks and Wildlife officials have encountered multiple cases in the past week of people finding fawns and believing they have been abandoned.

Officials say the agency frequently gets calls about people finding fawns.

Wildlife biologists say that when healthy fawns are found alone, their mothers are likely nearby and plan to return.

In the most recent case Wednesday, wildlife officials tried to return the fawn to where it was found in Colorado Springs, hoping the mother would return.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

