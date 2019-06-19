Thousands respond to Columbine High School demolition survey

DENVER (AP) — Thousands of Colorado residents have responded to a survey asking whether Columbine High School should be demolished and rebuilt.

KMGH-TV reports the Jefferson County School District administration in West Pleasant View received nearly 7,000 responses to its survey posted in May.

The district says it is in the process of reviewing the responses and expects to finalize the results in mid-July.

Voters last year approved a $15 million renovation of the school where 13 people died in a 1999 mass shooting.

Superintendent Jason Glass says the building continues to draw unwanted visitors and inspire “potential school shooters.”

A proposal calls for $60-70 million for new building construction.

Officials say if the survey indicates the district’s families and staff support the demolition, community forums and voter polling would be organized.

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com