The Latest: Girl emotional, overwhelmed after Yosemite climb

A 10-year-old girl who climbed Yosemite National Park’s famed El Capitan says she was overwhelmed and emotional when she reached the summit.

Selah Schneiter said Wednesday she trained mentally and physically for nine months before climbing the challenging 3,000-foot (910 meters) granite wall with her father and a family friend.

Schneiter, who is from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, says the only thing she feared was the possibility of a big storm because it would mean “having to go down.”

Selah and her father Mike Schneiter say it took them five days with family friend Mark Regier to reach the top.

To celebrate the amazing feat, the trio jumped in a nearby river to cool off and later got pizza and chocolate ice cream.

Selah told KFSN-TV that the group’s method was to do the climb little by little, calling it taking “small bites.”

Mike Schneiter told the television station in Fresno, California that the entire family climbs and that he fell in love with his wife Joy 15 years ago while scaling El Capitan.