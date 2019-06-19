Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police release video, search for brawlers at kids’ game

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say they are investigating a fist fight between adults over a teenage umpire’s calls during a youth baseball game involving 7-year-olds.

Video shot by spectators shows men exchanging punches on the field.

Lakewood police spokesman John Romero said police want help identifying a man shown punching the side of another man’s head, knocking him to the ground. Police posted the video Tuesday on Facebook .

Romero says police went to the field near an elementary school on Saturday after reports of a fight at the game for 7-year-olds.

Romero says the umpire whose calls apparently angered some coaches and parents is 13.

He says four people involved have been cited for disorderly conduct. Several adults were injured but none required treatment at a hospital.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

12:16 pm
Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

12:02 pm
Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

11:51 am
Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver
Covering Colorado

Aurora police looking for man who allegedly assaulted a bus driver

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy
Covering Colorado

Colorado politicians react to President Trump announcing 2020 candidacy

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s seat belt enforcement campaign cites 5,051 drivers

Scroll to top
Skip to content