Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

APNewsBreak: Texas says Rapid DNA supplier jeopardizes cases

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials are raising concerns over Rapid DNA analysis that has been used to identify California wildfire victims and verify family connections on the U.S.-Mexico border.

A state board asked a growing government provider of Rapid DNA equipment to halt any projects in the state amid worries that criminal cases were potentially jeopardized. That’s according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Texas officials say ANDE failed to partner with prosecutors while evidence was run on its machines, putting the integrity of some Houston cases at risk.

The company, Colorado-based ANDE, has been involved in several high-profile Rapid DNA projects nationwide in recent months. An ANDE spokeswoman says no issues have been raised about the company’s equipment and that how evidence is handled is up to law enforcement.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

10:50 pm
Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

10:24 pm
Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

9:31 pm
Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations
Covering Colorado

Black Hills Energy continues discussions on possible transmission line, substations

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose
Covering Colorado

Dog attacked by two mountain lions in Penrose

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone
News

Iran says Revolutionary Guard shoots down US drone

Scroll to top
Skip to content