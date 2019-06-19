Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
1 killed in Colorado asphalt plant accident

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in an accident at an asphalt plant in northeast Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports that the firefighters responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to the accident at the Martin Marietta plant in Greeley. However, authorities released few details, including the name of the victim or any information about the nature of the accident.

Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Julio Sherman says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Officials at Martin Marietta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

