Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Legal settlement relieves former ITT students of loan debt

DENVER (AP) — A legal settlement has wiped out loan debt for Colorado students formerly enrolled at a for-profit college.

The Denver Post reported Monday that the Colorado Attorney General’s office announced a settlement Friday wiping out $1.6 million in loans to former ITT Educational Services students.

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says ITT offered students “temporary credit” loans to be repaid within nine months and then pushed them into high-interest loans many could not afford to repay.

ITT filed for bankruptcy and closed its 100 campuses in September 2016.

Officials say the settlement requires Student CU Connect CUSO, which manages the loans, to stop attempting to collect repayments.

The settlement applies to 168 borrowers who filed complaints in Colorado, along with borrowers from 42 other states and the District of Columbia.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19
Covering Colorado

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

4:31 pm
Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

3:51 pm
Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

3:46 pm
Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19
Covering Colorado

Road closures during the Western Street Breakfast on June 19

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County
Covering Colorado

Man shot and killed by police in Jefferson County

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant
Covering Colorado

Giant chicken sculpture returned to Ivywild restaurant

Scroll to top
Skip to content